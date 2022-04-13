Shanghai releases more from virus observation amid lockdown

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai says it has released 6,000 more people from medical observation facilities, though the lockdown of most of China’s largest city was being maintained in its third week. About 6.6 million people in the city of 25 million were allowed to leave their homes Tuesday, but some were restricted to their own neighborhoods. Some housing compounds also appeared to still be keeping residents locked inside, and no further lifting of restrictions was apparent Wednesday. Officials warn Shanghai still doesn’t have the latest surge in cases of the omicron variant under control. Part of that effort is sending people who test positive or were a close contact to spend at least a week in centralized observation centers.