Chelsea reaches FA Cup final amid protracted sale of club

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea will play Liverpool in the FA Cup final after beating Crystal Palace 2-0. Academy graduates Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount scored the goals in the second half of the semifinal at Wembley Stadium. Who will be representing Chelsea as owners in the royal box at Wembley Stadium on May 14 is still to be determined. The three remaining bidders are waiting to discover if they are chosen to buy out sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich. In Sunday’s Premier League games, Newcastle beat Leicester 2-1 and relegation-threatened Burnley was held 1-1 by West Ham.