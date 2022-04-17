Libya oil company says field closed amid political impasse

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s national oil company says it has been forced to shut down an oil field amid a political impasse that threatens to drag the North African nation back into armed conflict. The state-run National Oil Corp. said Sunday a group of people entered the al-Feel field in the country’s south on Saturday, effectively stopping production. It didn’t say who the people were or whether they were armed. But tribal leaders in the southern region announced Sunday the closure of the field in a video statement. They called for embattled Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah to hand over power to the parliament-appointed government of rival Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha.