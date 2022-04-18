Global finance meeting focuses on war-driven food insecurity

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and PAUL WISEMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The growing crisis over food insecurity and skyrocketing food prices is taking center stage as members of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank prepare to meet in Washington. The loss of commodities due to Russia’s war against Ukraine is being blamed for the calamity. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is convening a Tuesday morning meeting with global leaders to “call on international financial institutions to accelerate and deepen their response” to countries affected by food issues. Russia and Ukraine produce 14 percent of the world’s wheat supply.