Instagram adds fundraising to Reels to help nonprofits

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Meta Platforms Inc., the social media giant formerly known as Facebook, plans to celebrate Earth Day by expanding its offering of fundraising tools and making them more easily available to more than 1.5 million nonprofits on its Facebook and Instagram platforms, including those involved in fighting climate change. Starting Tuesday, Instagram users can attach donation buttons to their Reels, turning the short videos into fundraisers. As it does for donations on Facebook and other Instagram content, Meta will collect and pass along the donations to the nonprofits at no charge, paying the processing fees itself. More than $6 billion has been donated on Facebook and Instagram since fundraising began on the platforms in 2015.