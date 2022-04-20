2nd man sentenced in Vermont visa fraud case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The second of four men accused in a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Vermont using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money raised through a special visa program has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. Seventy-three-year-old William Kelly, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, also was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $.8.3 million in restitution. He was an advisor to Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke resorts, who faces sentencing later this month. Former Jay Peak ski resort president William Stenger was also sentenced last week to 18 months in prison in the case.