New Mexico fines ‘Rust’ for willful gun safety failures

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico workplace safety regulators say they have issued the maximum possible fine against a film production company for firearms safety failures on the set where a cinematographer was fatally shot in October by actor and producer Alec Baldwin. New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau on Wednesday announced the nearly $140,000 fine against Rust Movie Productions and distributed a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols. Inspectors say production managers took limited or no action to address two rifle misfires of blank rounds on set prior to the fatal shooting. The bureau also documented gun safety complaints that went unheeded and constraints on safety training.