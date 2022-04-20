Widespread protests grip Sri Lanka after police shooting

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Thousands of people across Sri Lanka are taking to the streets, a day after police opened fire at demonstrators, killing one person and injuring 13 others, reigniting widespread protests amid the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. Protesters used vehicles to block key roads in many parts of the country Wednesday as they demonstrated against the shooting as well as rising fuel prices and the government’s failure to resolve the deepening economic problems. The shooting was the first by Sri Lankan security forces during weeks of protests. It occurred Tuesday in Rambukkana, 90 kilometers (55 miles) northeast of Colombo, the capital. Fifteen police officers were also admitted to a hospital with minor injuries after clashes with protesters.