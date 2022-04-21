Florida seeks 100% renewable electricity by 2050

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida utilities would gradually increase their renewable electricity, reaching 100% by 2050 under a proposed rule unveiled by the state’s agriculture commissioner. The proposal is an outgrowth of a lengthy court battle involving dozens of young people who claim Florida is violating their constitutional rights by continuing to promote the fossil fuel use that drives climate change. The rule, announced Thursday by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democratic candidate for governor, came after the young people represented by the nonprofit Our Children’s Trust law firm, filed a petition seeking it. It’s the first of its kind in Florida, a state highly vulnerable to climate impacts.