Hong Kong Disney opens as COVID eases; Shanghai deaths rise

By ZEN SOO and KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong has relaxed pandemic restrictions with Disneyland and museums reopening and nighttime restaurant dining resuming as the city’s worst COVID-19 outbreak appears to be fading. Other businesses, such as gyms, beauty salons and massage parlors were also allowed to resume business on Thursday. The relaxation of measures before Hong Kong has reached zero COVID-19 cases marks a shift from the city’s earlier strategy. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 25 in an ongoing outbreak in Shanghai that has all but shut down China’s largest city. Shanghai has eased the lockdown somewhat for people in areas that have not reported new cases, allowing them out of their homes but still restricting them to their residential compounds or neighborhoods.