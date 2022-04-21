Skip to Content
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

Stocks shed early gains and closed broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday after the head of the Federal Reserve said the central bank needs to take more aggressive action to fight high inflation. American Airlines rose after telling investors it expects to turn a profit in the second quarter as more people return to travel. Tesla rose after the maker of electric cars and solar panels reported strong sales and a seven-fold increase in profits. Treasury yields rose. 

