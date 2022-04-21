Inflation drives up Passover food prices for US Jews

By LUIS ANDRES HENAO and MAE ANDERSON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Some U.S. Jewish families observing Passover are struggling to pay for matzo, eggs and gefilte fish as soaring inflation drives up prices during one of the most important Jewish holidays. Food prices rose 10% in March on a year-on-year basis driven by higher costs for poultry, fish, eggs, beef and other meats. It is the largest increase in 41 years. The Met Council runs the country’s largest kosher food pantry. It expects to supply nearly 3 million pounds of food in Passover packages to Jews in New York and New Jersey this year. Its executive director says it has never experienced such a challenge in 50 years.