Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 6:49 AM

American Express profits fall slightly, but spending jumps

KTVZ

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express’ first-quarter profits fell roughly 6% from a year earlier, but the company saw a 30% jump in spending on its namesake cards in the quarter as its cardmembers returned to their habits of shopping, traveling and dining. The New York-based company posted a profit of $2.1 billion, or $2.73 a share, down from $2.24 billion, or $2.74 a share, a year earlier. Last year’s results had a one-time boost to AmEx’s results, as the company released some of its reserves that it had set aside to cover potential losses earlier in the pandemic. 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content