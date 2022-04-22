Big greenhouse gas state taking biggest climate step yet

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than two years after he started work on it, Gov. Tom Wolf is set to enact the centerpiece of his plan to fight climate change. It’ll make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon-pricing policy. But it might be a short-lived victory. One lawsuit is already challenging Wolf’s regulation, and the term-limited Democratic governor might be replaced in eight months by a successor who opposes it. On Saturday, a legislative agency is set to publish Wolf’s carbon-pricing rule on power plants. Mark Szybist of the New York-based Natural Resources Defense Council says it’s the farthest-reaching step being taken in Pennsylvania to fight climate change.