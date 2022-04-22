Britain, India call for immediate cease-fire in Ukraine

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Britain have urged Russia to declare an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an expansion of economic and defense ties that could help India reduce its dependence on Moscow. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he and Johnson discussed the situation in Ukraine during a meeting in New Delhi and underscored the importance of diplomacy and dialogue. An Indian official says Johnson did not pressure Modi to take a tougher stand against Russia over its actions in Ukraine. India was an ally of Moscow during the Cold War but has since sought to maintain ties with both Russia and Western nations.