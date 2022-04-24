France’s presidential rivals: Key moments, private lives

By SYLVIE CORBET and ELAINE GANLEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Voters are choosing between two visions of France and two very different people in Sunday’s presidential runoff. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron has gone from a young newbie in politics to a key world player in just five years. The outspoken 44-year-old centrist has notably been deeply involved in efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. His far-right rival Marine Le Pen comes from a political dynasty built on anti-immigrant sentiment. Le Pen has transformed her own image from that of an aggressive and anti-system proponent to a mild-mannered spokeswoman for France’s forgotten.