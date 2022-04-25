Asian shares advance on back of rally on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Asian shares are mostly higher after U.S. stocks stormed back from sharp losses to log strong gains. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced while Sydney declined. Shanghai fell back on renewed concerns over pandemic lockdowns. On Monday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.6%, after erasing an early 1.7% loss. Twitter jumped after agreeing to let Tesla CEO Elon Musk buy it. Wall Street is in the midst of one of the most important stretches of the earnings season, with its biggest companies set to report this week. Tuesday’s rebound followed sharp losses a day earlier as global markets were weighed down by worries that strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will hurt the global economy.