Elon Musk is buying Twitter. Soon the hard part starts

By TOM KRISHER and MATT O’BRIEN

Associated Press

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly $44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection, defeat “spambots” that mimic real users on the service and start “authenticating all humans,” as he described it in a statement. Most of these goals strike experts as vague or infeasible; some suggest that Musk may have bitten off more than he can chew.