Mexico’s president imitates Trump in ‘art of the deal’

By MARK STEVENSON

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump cast himself as a master of “The Art of the Deal,” but his old buddy, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, may be taking over that title. Last week, López Obrador pressured a U.S. gravel company into agreeing to operate a tourist resort and cruise ship dock at rock quarries it owns on the Caribbean coast. The Georgia-based aggregates company Vulcan Materials has no experience at doing either, but said this week it is willing to do so. López Obrador is using pressure and threats in a bid to get private and foreign companies to shore up his infrastructure plans and pet projects — state-run ports, terminals and rail lines that could become white elephants unless the private sector boosts them with real traffic.