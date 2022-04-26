United plots big expansion of flights between US and Europe

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Is travel to Europe going to boom this summer? United Airlines is betting on it. United said Tuesday that it will operate more flights across the Atlantic this summer than it did in 2019, the last summer before the pandemic. Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of international network, says it’s the biggest single transatlantic increase in United’s history. There is risk to United’s plans, as international flying has lagged the recovery in domestic travel. And of course there is a war going on in Ukraine. But Quayle says the war is not affecting bookings to other places in Europe.