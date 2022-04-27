Skip to Content
Jack Link’s to hire 800 at $450M meat snack plant in Georgia

By JEFF AMY
Associated Press

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — The company that makes Jack Link’s meat snacks says it will build a $450 million plant in middle Georgia. The Wisconsin-based company says it will open the plant in late 2023 and hire 800 workers. Link Snacks says it is the largest maker of protein snacks worldwide, making beef jerky and other items. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said at a Tuesday announcement ceremony in Perry that this is Georgia’s largest economic development outside metro Atlanta this year. CEO Troy Link, says the Georgia plant will be the largest his family’s company has ever built. The company says it considered more than 30 sites nationwide.

