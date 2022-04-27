Poland agrees to work demands of air traffic controllers

WARSAW (AP) — Poland’s air navigation agency says it has agreed to implement all of the demands of the country’s air traffic controllers’ union. The agreement prevents the threat of a mass cancellation of flights in Warsaw in the coming days. Earlier this week Poland’s government announced plans to drastically reduce flights at Warsaw’s two airports starting Sunday if talks with air traffic controllers demanding better working conditions failed. The majority of air traffic controllers in Warsaw were threatening to quit their jobs on May 1 after a drawn-out conflict with Poland’s air navigation authority over working hours, pay and the authority’s financial transparency.