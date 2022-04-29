2022 best cities for freelancers

By TINA OREM of NerdWallet

Using recent metro-area data from the U.S. Census Bureau and state-level data from the Federation of State Tax Administrators, NerdWallet’s list of the 10 best cities for freelancers includes places where housing and income taxes tended to be relatively more affordable, freelancer culture was vibrant and there were signs of growing demand for goods and services. Business experts say freelancers, independent contractors and the self-employed should do three things when contemplating a move: understand the tax effects, know the new market’s licensing and zoning rules, and remember that relocation can’t solve every problem.