Switzerland’s top lawyer seeks tools to curb financial crime

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland’s new attorney general is pushing parliament to give his office more tools to fight white-collar crime. Stefan Blaettler wants a more robust legal arsenal and says more tools like his counterparts in “Anglo-Saxon” countries have would help him combat financial malfeasance that has often blighted Switzerland’s financial and business image. In an interview on the sidelines of his first press conference as attorney general Friday, Blaettler laid out his ambitions to fight money laundering, terrorism and corruption through Switzerland, and to bolster international efforts for justice in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.