Thousands likely at Buffett’s meeting but not all are happy

By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack an Omaha arena Saturday for Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting. Most attending the company’s first in-person meeting since the pandemic want to be there just for the chance to hear from the 91-year-old Buffett and his 98-year-old investing partner, Charlie Munger, while they still can. But also in attendance will be a handful of people unhappy with the conglomerate, including members of the two largest unions at Berkshire’s BNSF railroad. And shareholders will even be asked to vote on a proposal that would take away Buffett’s chairman title.