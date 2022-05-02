2 more survivors found 3 days after China building collapse

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers have found two more survivors in the rubble of a building in central China that collapsed more than three days ago. The official Xinhua News Agency says a man and a woman were pulled out on Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning. The woman, whose rescue came after being buried for 88 hours, alerted workers using life detection equipment to her presence by knocking on objects. Xinhua says she was conscious, had normal vital signs and was able to communicate with her rescuers. Police have arrested nine people, including the building owner, on suspicion of ignoring building codes or committing other violations. The collapse took place at 12:24 p.m. Friday in the Hunan provincial capital south of Beijing.