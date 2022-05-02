European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it believes Apple has abused its dominant position by limiting access to rivals to its mobile payment system Apple Pay. The EU’s executive arm has been investigating the technology company since 2020. The European C|ommission’s preliminary view is that Apple is restricting competition by preventing mobile wallets app developers from accessing the necessary hardware and software on its devices. The commission said Monday that the practice “has an exclusionary effect on competitors and leads to less innovation and less choice for consumers for mobile wallets on iPhones.” The commission said it sent a Statement of Objections to Apple over its practices. It’s a formal step in its investigations into suspected violations of EU antitrust rules.