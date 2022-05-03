Woman whose son was killed in tornado criticizes Amazon

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The mother of a man killed when December when a tornado slammed into an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, is speaking out against the company. At a press briefing in Edwardsville, Deon January said DeAndre Morrow was only working because he was called in on his day off. And her attorney Ben Crump says the six people who were killed because Amazon did not take the necessary steps to protect its workers. Amazon has defended its actions and just last week the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration wrote that Amazon had met minimal federal safety guidelines for storm sheltering and would not face any fines or penalties.