After another strong quarter, CVS raises outlook for 2022

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

COVID-19 vaccines and tests for the virus continue to boost CVS Health and the health care giant raised its annual forecast after a strong first quarter. The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager said Wednesday that it now expects earnings of $8.20 to $8.40 per share this year. The new range mostly eclipses Wall Street projections. CVS Health shares slipped in February when the company reported fourth quarter results that easily topped expectations but didn’t hike the annual forecast that it first laid out in December. Shares are rising before the opening bell.