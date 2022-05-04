Skip to Content
Airbnb will revive rules aimed at curbing summer parties

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb says it’s taking steps to prevent people from throwing parties at houses they rent for the Memorial Day and July 4 holidays. Airbnb said Wednesday it will impose special restrictions over those holidays, bringing back measures that the company claims worked last summer. Many customers will be barred from making one-night reservations for houses, and there will also be limits on who can make two-night bookings. The company says the restrictions won’t apply to renters who have a history of good reviews from Airbnb hosts. Airbnb has long faced criticism over large parties, some of which have turned violent, at properties listed by its hosts. 

