Crews work through 2nd night after Cuba hotel blast kills 27

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — The search continues for victims of a hotel explosion that killed at least 27 people in Cuba’s capital and left more than a dozen missing amid the rubble. Crews worked through a second night at the Hotel Saratoga, a luxury 96-room hotel in Old Havana, that was finishing renovations when an apparent gas leak produced a massive explosion. Just steps from Cuba’s capitol, the Saratoga’s façade was sheared off by Friday’s blast, burying workers inside and apparently passersby outside under concrete and twisted metal. The explosion came at late morning when the streets and plaza in front of the stately hotel would have been full of pedestrians.