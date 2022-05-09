Judge sentences Jared Fogle associate to 27 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An associate of Jared Fogle who provided evidence that led to a criminal case against the disgraced former Subway pitchman has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for sexually molesting young girls and installing cameras to secretly take photos and videos of the victims. A federal judge on Monday sentenced 50-year-old Russell Taylor, who pleaded guilty last year to 30 child pornography and sexual exploitation crimes for his acts against nine children. The Indianapolis Star reports that two of the girls were sexually molested by Taylor and his wife, Angela Baldwin, who was convicted in 2020 of four child exploitation and child pornography counts. She’s set to be sentenced later Monday.