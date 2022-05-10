EXPLAINER: Why is Hungary blocking sanctions on Russian oil?

By JUSTIN SPIKE and SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The European Union wants to impose a new round of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, but Hungary has emerged as one of the biggest obstacles to unanimous support needed from the bloc’s 27 member nations. The sanctions would phase out imports of Russian crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year. But Hungary, which is highly dependent on Russian fossil fuels, has refused to support any restrictions on Russian energy. EU officials are negotiating with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who argues the sanctions would destroy Hungary’s economy.