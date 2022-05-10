House panel alleges cover-up by contract vaccine maker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional investigators say executives at Emergent BioSolutions covered up quality control problems at a factory making COVID-19 vaccines. That led to more than 400 million doses of coronavirus vaccines needing to be destroyed. That number is far higher than previously thought. The House committee report released Tuesday says senior executives had been warned for years that quality systems were deficient. The report says Emergent received $330 million in taxpayer funds before the government terminated the contract last year.