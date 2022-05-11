Democrats seek criminal charges against Trump Interior head

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee have asked the Justice Department to investigate whether a Trump administration interior secretary engaged in possible criminal conduct while helping an Arizona developer get a crucial permit for a housing project. David Bernhardt, who led the Interior Department from 2019 to 2021, is accused of wrongdoing as he helped developer Michael Ingram, a Republican donor and supporter of President Donald Trump, get a permit in 2017 for a housing project. A federal wildlife official said that project would threaten habitat for imperiled species. Committee lawmakers say Bernhardt pushed for approval of the project, a proposed 28,000-home development in southern Arizona near the endangered San Pedro River.