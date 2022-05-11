Google strikes content deals with 300 European publishers

LONDON (AP) — Google says it struck licensing deals with 300 news publishers in Europe in its latest effort to comply with a recently introduced European Union copyright law. The tech giant signed the agreements with national, local and specialist news publications in Germany, Hungary, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Ireland. It said Wednesday that discussions with many others are ongoing. It didn’t disclose how much it’s paying or give names of the news outlets. European Union countries have been adopting into local law a 2019 EU directive granting publishers additional rights over their content.