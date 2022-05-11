Spirit Airlines plans June vote on Frontier’s merger offer

By The Associated Press

Spirit Airlines shareholders will vote next month on whether to accept a buyout offer from Frontier Airlines. Spirit said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the vote will take place June 10. Shareholders will be voting, in effect, whether to take Frontier’s bid and reject a higher offer from JetBlue Airways. JetBlue is offering $3.6 billion compared to $2.9 billion from Frontier. But Spirit Airlines directors favor the Frontier offer because they worry that antitrust regulators would block a sale to JetBlue.