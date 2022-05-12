California lawmakers raise awards for malpractice lawsuits

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature has voted to increase how much money people can win in medical malpractice lawsuits. Since 1975, the that Californians could win for pain and suffering in a medical malpractice lawsuit was $250,000. Starting Jan. 1, that limit will increase to $350,000 for people who were injured and $500,000 for the families of people who died. The limits will increase gradually over the next decade until they reach $750,000 for injured patients and $1 million for the relatives of deceased patients. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he will sign the bill into law.