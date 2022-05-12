Chemical plant blast in Slovenia injures at least 10

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — An explosion at a chemical plant in southeast Slovenia has injured at least 10 people as authorities urged residents in the vicinity to stay indoors. The explosion was reported around 8.30 a.m. (0630GMT) Thursday in Kocevje. It’s a town about 55 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of the capital Ljubljana with a population of about 8,000. The report said that a local emergency council met for an urgent session as firefighters and emergency crews rushed to the Melamin factory. Melamin produces chemical products such as melamine resins for paper, construction, wood, rubber, and the lacquer industry, impregnated decorative paper for the furniture industry, and impregnated materials for footwear manufacturing.