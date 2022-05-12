England’s crypto club takes plunge into the unknown

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

An American consortium has bought an English soccer team with the ultimate aim of winning the Premier League title. Some would say there is nothing especially new there but there is a huge catch when it comes to the recent purchase of Crawley Town. The unheralded fourth-division club located south of London has been bought by a group of investors pledging to “shake up the status quo” by using the world of cryptocurrency and “Web 3” technology to fuel the rise of a sports team. It’s a plunge into the unknown for Crawley and perhaps a sign of what’s to come in soccer worldwide.