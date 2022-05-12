Final ex-eBay employee in cyberstalking case pleads guilty

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A former eBay Inc. executive has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to terrorize the creators of an online newsletter executives viewed as critical of the company. David Harville is the final onetime eBay employee charged in the case to plead guilty. Six others have admitted to their roles in the harassment campaign targeting a Massachusetts couple. Harville was eBay’s director of global resiliency. The scheme included sending items like a box of live cockroaches, a funeral wreath, and books about surviving the loss of a spouse to the couple’s home. The couple sued eBay and several employees including former CEO Devin Wenig last summer.