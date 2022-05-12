G7 foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine war, impacts

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations are gathering in northern Germany to discuss the war in Ukraine. Energy and food security, relations with China and climate change will also be in focus during a three-day meeting starting Thursday. The foreign ministers of Ukraine and neighboring Moldova, which fears being targeted by Russia, have been invited to attend as guests. Indonesia’s foreign minister will take part remotely to discuss the global impacts of the war. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is hosting her G-7 counterparts at the Baltic Sea resort of Weissenhaus. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will represent the United States; U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is recovering from COVID-19.