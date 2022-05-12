Skip to Content
Inflation forces increase in California minimum wage

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s minimum wage will increase to $15.50 per hour next year. That’s an increase over the current minimum wage of $15 per hour for companies with 25 or more workers and $14 per hour for companies with 25 employees or less. State law says if inflation increases by more than 7%, the minimum wage must increase to $15.50 for everyone. Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced they project inflation will increase 7.6% this year. Department of Finance Director Keely Martin Bosler said she expects the minimum wage increase to have little impact on overall inflation in the state economy. 

