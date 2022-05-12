Nurses to protest sentencing in Tennessee patient-death case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nurses were traveling from around the country to protest outside the courtroom where a former Tennessee nurse will be sentenced for causing the death of a patient. RaDonda Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. She faces up to eight years in prison at Friday’s sentencing. Her conviction has become a rallying point for many nurses who were already fed up with poor working conditions exacerbated by the pandemic. Some have left bedside nursing for administrative posts. Others have left the profession all together, saying the risk of going to prison for a mistake has made nursing intolerable.