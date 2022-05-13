Pilots at United will vote on contract after tentative deal

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines and its pilots’ union say they have a tentative agreement on a new contract. Neither side released details of the deal on Friday. But the heads of United and the Air Line Pilots Association are both calling it an industry-leading contract. The deal is notable because it happens while tension between labor and management is rising in the airline industry. Pilots at American, Southwest and Alaska have been especially critical of their companies as they negotiate new contracts. Pilots have leverage because they are in short supply across the industry, especially at smaller, regional airlines.