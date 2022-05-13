SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carrying 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation has blasted off from California. The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07 p.m. Friday and minutes later the first stage landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. The second stage continued toward low Earth orbit, and satellite deployment was scheduled to occur about an hour later. Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has hundreds of Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles.