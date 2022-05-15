India open to exporting wheat to needy nations despite ban

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it will keep a window open to export wheat to food-deficit countries at the government level despite an export ban announced on Friday. India’s Commerce Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam told reporters Sunday the government will also allow private exporters to meet previous commitments to export nearly 4.3 million tons of wheat until July. India exported 1 million tons of wheat in April. India mainly exports wheat to neighboring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. A notice in the government gazette by the Directorate of Foreign Trade on Friday said a spike in global prices for wheat was threatening the food security of India and neighboring and vulnerable countries.