Once a powerful symbol in Russia, McDonald’s withdraws

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Two months after the Berlin Wall fell, another powerful symbol opened its doors in the middle of Moscow: a gleaming new McDonald’s. It was the first American fast-food restaurant to enter the Soviet Union. But now, McDonald’s is selling its 850 stores in Russia and exiting the market in response to the war in Ukraine. It’s the first time the Chicago burger giant has ever left a major market. President and CEO Chris Kempczinski says hanging on to the Russian stores __ which have been closed since March __ wasn’t profitable and didn’t align with the company’s values.