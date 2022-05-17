UK inflation hits 40-year high amid Russia’s war in Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate rose to the highest level in 40 years last month as Russia’s war in Ukraine fueled further increases in food and fuel prices. The Office of Natoinal Statistics says consumer price inflation accelerated to 9% in the 12 months through April, from 7% the previous month. That is the highest rate since sometime in 1982, when inflation reached 11%, according to statistical modeling by the ONS. Millions of households across Britain were hit with a 54% jump in gas and electricity bills last month after regulators boosted the energy price cap to reflect previous increases in wholesale prices. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put further pressure on food and energy prices.