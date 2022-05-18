Qatar says it will boost investment in Spain by $4.9 billion

MADRID (AP) — Qatar is set to boost investments in Spain by $4.9 billion in the coming years. Spain’s state news agency EFE said emir of Qatar made the announcement at a gala dinner held Tuesday by Spanish King Felipe VI at the Royal Palace in Madrid. The emir is set to “sign agreements” when he sits down Wednesday with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The details of the investments have not been made public. With Europe scrambling to find alternatives to Russian energy, Qatar is positioned to help fill the gap with exports of liquefied natural gas.